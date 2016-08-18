If you've ever watched a season of American Horror Story and thought some of it looked very familiar, that's likely because it is.
The man behind the horror anthology, Ryan Murphy, wears his influences on his sleeve. And, as a new video points out, Murphy pays homage to classic movies throughout the show. Now, thanks to this supercut created by Vimeo user Stephen Coll, fans can see exactly which movie moments the FX series has paid tribute to over the course of five seasons.
This two-and-a-half-minute video spans 80 years of film history and 14 different movies, starting with the 1922 vampire film Nosferatu and ending with Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film Kill Bill. Of course, there's a lot of The Shining references in between. Like, a whole lot.
This clip, which its creator admits was inspired by a recent Stranger Things supercut, also shows how much American Horror Story: Freak Show owes to the 1932 film, Freaks. And how one scene in AHS' first season actually paid homage to two films at the same time.
Unfortunately, watching this supercut is not going to get you any closer to figuring out what season 6 is about. Though, some new AHS theories do think movies may play a big part in the upcoming season.
