Is This Britney Spears Insta A Response To Katy Perry?

Given her niece Maddie's recent health scare, Britney Spears understandably has bigger things to worry about than Katy Perry's jabs at her mental health. Still, an image and quote posted by Spears yesterday is being interpreted by fans as a response to Perry's comments about shaving her head, a reference to a low point in Spears' life. The pop star shared an image of a sunset and hands forming a heart shape, adding a rather telling quote.
"Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart," Spears captioned the pic, citing Luke 6:45. There's a lot to read into that particular passage. According to BibleHub.com, the full verse is, "A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of." By adding "her," Spears made the quote more personal. But is she talking about Perry, insinuating that the singer made those remarks because she's got "evil" in her heart? Or is she referring to herself, and hinting at her desire to not lash out at Perry? Is it all just another version of "when they go low, we go high"? Fans seem to think so. Some have tagged Perry in their comments, while others have praised Spears for being a "class act" and taking the "high road." Will Perry speak up and offer an apology or clarification of her comments? The ball, it would seem, is now in her court.
