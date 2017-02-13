2017 may be a garbage fire in many ways, but it's also the year of the Katy Perry comeback. She just dropped new Trump-targeting single "Chained To The Rhythm." She swapped her dark hair for platinum blonde locks. She's in the process of making a new album. Perry's career may be on a momentary high note, but the singer still took a swipe at another pop star's infamous low on the red carpet at the Grammys. Perry spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest about the brief pause in her music career and its comeback. She told the host that the break was for "taking care of [my] mental health," something that she said "went fantastic." That's when Perry dropped this cringe-worthy reminder of Britney Spears' past struggles with her own health: "I haven't shaved my head yet!" joked Perry of her break.
Advertisement
OMG ?— Music's World News (@MusicsWorldNews) February 13, 2017
Katy Perry shading Britney Spears on the #GRAMMYs Red Carpet? "I haven't shaved my hair yet" ? pic.twitter.com/jYuhqM8kwT
All I can say is... yikes. For a woman who made it a point to take a breather from the Hollywood craziness, it's disappointing to hear her laugh at her music peer's expense. The "Oops! I Did It Again" singer did, after all, deal with health struggles in 2007 that put her career on pause. Eventually, Spears was able to regain a happy, healthy lifestyle and have a resurgence of her music career. That's an admirable thing — not something to laugh about. Perry may not have meant to throw any shade Spears' way, but maybe we should all shut down this insensitive "shaved head" narrative once and for all. Check out Refinery29's coverage of the red carpet below:
Advertisement