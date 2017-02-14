This Heart-Shaped Lipstick Just Won Valentine’s Day — & It’s $5

If you've left Valentine's Day to the very, very, very last minute — we have some good news. Essence just came to win the whole damn game with heart-shaped lipsticks. There's a fuchsia, red, and burgundy hue — all in adorable heart-shaped bullets that are almost too cute to use. But it's not all just in the packaging. The buttery formula is silky and comfortable, but with a matte finish that stays put. And the best part? They're only $5 a pop. (Today, there's even free shipping. Score.) And while it's true that the custom bullet shape doesn't necessarily make for a smooth, seamless application — unless you're after the Betty Boop lip look — we'd say the cute factor makes it worth the extra swipes it takes to cover the entirety of your mouth. Putting in the extra work? Now that's love.
Essence We Are Fabulous Velvet Matt Lipstick, $4.99, available at Essence.
