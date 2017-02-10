A MAC x Betty Boop Lipstick Is Coming — & It Might Be Better Than Ruby Woo

Before Marilyn Monroe, Jessica Rabbit, or Sophia Loren, there was Betty Boop. The 1930s animated cartoon character needs no introduction — except to note that she was one of the first sex symbols to achieve mainstream stardom. The reason, of course, was partly due to her aesthetic: The body-hugging dress, raven-black hair, and bold lip practically oozed seduction with a capital S. Her beauty look was as iconic as her shimmy.