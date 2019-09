"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" Ratajkowski tweeted. "Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should." The model added in defense of the First Lady, "Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit." At first glance, Ratajkowski taking up Melania's cause might not seem like a natural fit. The 25-year-old tweeted about her opposition to Trump's immigration ban, which targeted Muslims, as well as her support for the Women's March. At the same time, Ratajkowski frequently speaks out against slut-shaming and , the stigmatization of female sexuality, and the sexist portrayal of women in the media (often in feuds with Twitter-sparring partner Piers Morgan ). She is also huge advocate of women being able to choose when and how they share their bodies. Standing up for Melania, who has been the subject of misogynistic attacks through the campaign and especially since her husband's win, is right on message for Ms. Ratajkowski. And she's right: no matter your politics, slut-shaming is not alright.