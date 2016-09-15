Emily Ratajkowski will wear what she wants, thank you very much. The "Blurred Lines" model responded to fashion guru Tim Gunn's harsh criticism of a dress she chose to wear to a Fashion Week party.
Gunn, 63, wasn't impressed with the Julien Macdonald gown Ratajowski slipped into for the party. The black dress had two large side cut outs and a plunging neckline. The dress was certainly daring, but Gunn was disgusted by how much skin Ratajkowski chose to show.
"If I saw this at a party, all I could do would be to drink. I couldn't eat. There's absolutely no way," Gunn said on an episode of Fashion Police. "This dress is so appallingly vulgar and revealing. Why wear anything? Why not just take it all off?"
The model and actress shared her thoughts on Gunn's comments in a series of tweets. "When I wrote my Glamour article, I was just thinking of men who call women attention seeking for being sexy," Ratajkowski wrote, referencing an essay she wrote for Glamour magazine earlier this month.
When I wrote my Glamour article, I was just thinking of men who call women attention seeking for being sexy— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 12, 2016
I wasn't even thinking of the hosts of nationally televised shows who call women vulgar because they can see their stomachs— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 12, 2016
Ratajkowski has a history of clapping back at men who disapprove of her outfit choices. In July, Piers Morgan tweeted a tasteless response to a nude photoshoot she did. When he asked if she needed him to buy her clothes to wear, she responded with a cutting "thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press." In the spring he had some choice words for a nude selfie she took with Kim Kardashian as well.
This time, Ratajkowski ended her response to Gunn with a question for her fans: "It's 2016. Why keep trying to dictate what women can wear?"
It's 2016. Why keep trying to dictate what women can wear?— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 12, 2016
