Update: First Lady Melania Trump thanked Emily Ratajkowski in a tweet from her official @FLOTUS account. Trump's use of the account has been relatively sparing, so her choice to thank Ratajkowski is something of an outlier. Her husband, who conducted a summit about women in business today, has yet to comment.
Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017
Original story follows. A word of wisdom for whoever does the Grammys seating chart next year: do NOT put Emily Ratajkowski next to a slut-shamer. On Monday morning, Ratajkowski took to Twitter to call out her seatmate for their purported slander of Melania Trump at the awards show on Sunday night.
"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" Ratajkowski tweeted. "Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should." The model added in defense of the First Lady, "Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit." At first glance, Ratajkowski taking up Melania's cause might not seem like a natural fit. The 25-year-old tweeted about her opposition to Trump's immigration ban, which targeted Muslims, as well as her support for the Women's March. At the same time, Ratajkowski frequently speaks out against slut-shaming and, the stigmatisation of female sexuality, and the sexist portrayal of women in the media (often in feuds with Twitter-sparring partner Piers Morgan). She is also huge advocate of women being able to choose when and how they share their bodies. Standing up for Melania, who has been the subject of misogynistic attacks through the campaign and especially since her husband's win, is right on message for Ms. Ratajkowski. And she's right: no matter your politics, slut-shaming is not alright.
Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
