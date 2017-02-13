Channel Your Inner Rihanna With These Sparkly Flasks

What do you mean you don't have a sparkly flask yet?! You need a sparkly flask. How else are you getting through life these days? Meditation? Journaling? Come on.
See, Rihanna brought a sparkly flask to the Grammys last night. Her album Anti was snubbed, but she clearly had more fun than anyone else. She even blew kisses to Beyoncé! What more proof do you need? There's no day like today to get a sparkly flask.
We even put together a handy shopping guide! Click ahead, and then stop kidding yourself. No, seriously, you need a sparkly flask.