To say that Beyoncé has consistently given her fans incredibly crafted pieces of audio and visual art over the past year is an understatement. The 2017 Grammys were no different. For those who watched live, it was a stunning performance that far surpassed every other singer that dared to take the stage after her.
Surrounded by a dozen or so dancers, and wearing a literal golden halo, Beyoncé looked like an actual goddess. For such a unique performance, Queen Bey also looked a little familar. That's because the incredible artist has managed to morph herself into a myriad of divine women spanning multiple religions and cultures. The nine-minute long art piece was dripping with religious allegories and references to the most mysifying women. You basically got a mini-lesson in female dieties and didn't even realize it.
To fully grasp the symbolism behind the costume, visuals, and choreography, we breakdown the five main mythological and religious figures that influenced the iconic performance.