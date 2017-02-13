Were you so distracted by Beyoncé’s life-altering performance that you completely overlooked the countless other celebrities at the Grammys last night? We don’t blame you. But should that be the case, let us bring to your attention a few other stars that killed it in the hair and makeup departments last night. Katy Perry's skin glowed like the top of the Chrysler Building; Chrissy Teigen’s smoky eye set hearts (and lashes) aflutter; Tori Kelly’s hair was all sorts of beachy perfection. And that’s just to name a few.
The good news? Plenty of stars walked the red carpet wearing beauty products you can pick up yourself at a nearby drugstore — so you, too, can cop Perry's luminous skin without the need for a Grammys invite. Even Beyoncé’s majestic look was created with makeup anyone can find in a CVS aisle. If that isn’t excellent news to hear on a Monday morning, then we don’t know what is. Click through to see the affordable products that the pros used last night — and be sure to set aside some time during your lunch break to shop them guilt-free.