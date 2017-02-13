Were you so distracted by Beyoncé’s life-altering performance that you completely overlooked the countless other celebrities at the Grammys last night? We don’t blame you. But should that be the case, let us bring to your attention a few other stars that killed it in the hair and makeup departments last night. Katy Perry's skin glowed like the top of the Chrysler Building; Chrissy Teigen’s smoky eye set hearts (and lashes) aflutter; Tori Kelly’s hair was all sorts of beachy perfection. And that’s just to name a few.