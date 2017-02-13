Story from The Latest

The One Detail You Probably Missed During Katy Perry’s Grammys Performance

Kelsey Castañon
When Katy Perry took the stage at the Grammy's last night, she dropped enough newness to keep people talking for days. Her latest pop track, "Chained To The Rhythm," of course, was among the most obvious — not to mention her white pantsuit, which fans reasonably believed was an ode to Hillary Clinton, and that "persist" armband. But if you blinked, and you might have missed the one other item she was wearing: her newest makeup collection from Covergirl.

Want to get @KatyPerry’s gorgeous #redcarpet glow? Use her NEW Katy Kat Pearls collection, featuring trendy pearlescent eyeliners, lipsticks and highlighters. Gotta have it? Click link in bio to shop the look so you too can be purrfect in pearl! ? #KATYxCOVERGIRL 1️⃣ Face: get glowing with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 2️⃣ Eyes: line with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Eyeliner in Kitty Whispurr, then make lids shimmer with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 3️⃣Brows: fill and define with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Powder in Soft Brown, then lock it in with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Shape + Define Mascara 4️⃣Lashes: load them up with volume using Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Very Black 5️⃣ Lips: pucker up using a combo of NEW Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick in Reddy to Pounce and Katy Kat Lipstick in Crimson Cat.

A photo posted by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on

While it's no political anthem, the look is noteworthy, especially considering it's the first time Perry has launched new products with the brand since last year. And the limited-edition Katy Kat Pearl line is loaded with a ton of goodies you're going to want, stat: two eyeliners (mermaid green and creamy white), four bright lipsticks (in sky blue, coral, pink, and orange-red), and two of the sparkliest dual-purpose highlighter and shadows we've seen. Check out our favorites below. You better believe we'll be hitting up the nearest drugstore come April to pick up all the latest swag when it hits shelves. (But if you want to cop Perry's look earlier, Walgreens is having a flash sale on its website today only while supplies last. Just click here.) Now we just need to find the perfect white pantsuit to pair our new lipstick with...
