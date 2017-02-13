Want to get @KatyPerry’s gorgeous #redcarpet glow? Use her NEW Katy Kat Pearls collection, featuring trendy pearlescent eyeliners, lipsticks and highlighters. Gotta have it? Click link in bio to shop the look so you too can be purrfect in pearl! ? #KATYxCOVERGIRL 1️⃣ Face: get glowing with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 2️⃣ Eyes: line with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Eyeliner in Kitty Whispurr, then make lids shimmer with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 3️⃣Brows: fill and define with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Powder in Soft Brown, then lock it in with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Shape + Define Mascara 4️⃣Lashes: load them up with volume using Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Very Black 5️⃣ Lips: pucker up using a combo of NEW Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick in Reddy to Pounce and Katy Kat Lipstick in Crimson Cat.

