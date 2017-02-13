At 10:37 this morning, while we were still barely out of sweatpants (hey, it’s Sunday), the actress was getting her makeup done in preparation for the event. Apparently, a light-handed application was not in the cards. Even for those of us who don’t regularly get our makeup done by professionals before attending major awards shows, Lea’s plight is relatable. There’s a very fine line between the perfect amount of contour and way too much — and she seems to have found it. That’s not to say that Michele’s look leaves something to be desired. Far from it — she looks amazing. But if there was an award for Most Dramatic Contour Of The Evening, well… we think we know who’d win. (And it’s not Keith Urban, though his was really something, too.)