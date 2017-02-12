United Airlines Pilot Scares Passengers Off Plane With Strange Rant

So, y'all. I'm shaking right now. I just left my @united flight 455 'cos the captain demonstrated that she was not mentally in a safe space.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
She got on in street clothes and asked if we were ok with her flying like that. We all said okay. Cute, right?— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
So then she says "sorry, I'm going through s divorce." Ummm uh oh— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
Then she identified an interracial couple in first class, I think in an effort to say "yay unity" but it was was awkward.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
Then she's like "I don't care if you voted for Trump or Clinton. They're both assholes."— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
And she looks at me and is like " Did I offend you, sir? I apologize. You don't have to fly if you're not comfortable."— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
Oh wait, at some juncture she said she was gong to be on Oprah— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
Anyway... I stormed off. It took a few, but half the flight followed my lede— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
They were going to rebook us. But now they are delaying us 1 1/2 hours till we get a new captain.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
I hope she gets the help she needs. That was scary as fuck. Back to the @united lounge for relaxing cheese cubes.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
So, she's off the flight. pic.twitter.com/4Lzq8O9jzY— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017
She was crying. She apologized. I wished her well & said I hope she gets the help she needs.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 12, 2017
I kid u not, her parting words: "We should be on show together. We should write a book." OMG.— Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 12, 2017