Ready For Vacation? This Beautiful Country Will Pay YOU To Come Visit

Even if you're not currently trudging through all that East Coast snow, you're probably braving a dreary February somewhere, which is enough reason for vacation as any. It's the perfect time for a trip to South America — with some extra cash, courtesy of the Argentina tax authority. Condé Nast Traveler reports that Argentina's government has promised all tourists a refund of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from their lodgings anywhere in the country. That means you can trek from Patagonia to Buenos Aires and still get paid. Argentina isn't the only tropical locale hopping on the tourist refund bandwagon: The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is offering $300 to each visitor throughout 2017. (We're secretly hoping President Obama just used his Virgin Islands $300 to go kitesurfing.) Historically, the 21% VAT in Argentina has been one of the highest in the world. “With this new initiative, we hope to encourage more visitors, which will, in turn, help boost jobs in the tourism industry,” said Argentina's minister of tourism Gustavo Santos in a statement. Reimbursement of the VAT obviously provides big savings if your accommodations are a splurge; Condé Nast Traveler reports that a normally $2,705 three-night stay at the chic Vines Resort & Spa will now cost you $470 less. But even at our favorite budget spots, such as the Patios De San Telmo in Buenos Aires, that 21% isn't just pennies; you'll save about $100 per week at the Patios. So there you have it: Ponete las pilas y vamos! And while you're off having the Argentinian time of your life, just make sure not to pull a Bieber and piss off the Buenos Aires paparazzi. You don't want to get banned from the country and miss out on that sweet refund.
