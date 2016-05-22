Don't cry for the Biebs, Argentina.
Justin Bieber's Argentinian fans staged a march in Buenos Aires this weekend to protest the country's alleged ban on the pop star, the AP reports. Bieber is currently in legal hot water with the South American country following a 2013 incident in which he allegedly sent his bodyguards to attack a photographer outside a Buenos Aires nightclub. Understandably, Argentina doesn't take too kindly to that sort of behavior.
The Canadian singer explained to fans via Twitter last week that he was unable to bring his Purpose World Tour to Argentina for legal reasons.
"I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but until the legal conditions change there I can't," he tweeted.
Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but until the legal conditions change there I can't.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 16, 2016
In response, Beliebers in Buenos Aires marched through the city yesterday with signs urging the government to change its mind. Will slogans like "Argentina Needs Bieber" make a difference or will Bieber have to face the music and deal with the consequences of his alleged naughtiness?
Seriously nobody in my country would do this. Argentina deservs a Purpose Tour!!! @justinbieber @philip_bieber pic.twitter.com/bC8qsNxFIP— TYSM JUSTIN❤️ (@jbs__fangiirl) May 21, 2016
