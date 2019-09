Asian Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Actress Pens Powerful Message To Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid came under fire this week when a Snapchat photo appeared to show her mocking Asian features . Now, Chinese-American actress Chloe Bennet has responded to Hadid with an inspirational message. Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., posted a letter to Hadid on Instagram to remind her followers why photos and actions like these are so harmful, even if made in jest. "Dear Gigi Hadid, As a kid, (and frankly as an adult) people would make fun of me for being Chinese. For having "Asian eyes". I would laugh it off because it was always a "joke", and if I didn't I was being "too sensitive". But in reality it made me feel horrible," Bennet wrote. "Like, just BEING ME was a joke that was not meant to be taken seriously." The actress added that she became "embarrassed" of her identity and dyed her hair blonde to "look less Asian."