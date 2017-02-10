The Best Gifts You Can Still Have Delivered Before Valentine’s Day

With drugstores stocking up on candy hearts and pink cards before Christmas is even over, it can be easy to feel like you have plenty of time before you need to start thinking about Valentine's Day. But now's the time to let up on your leisurely pace. V-Day is around the corner, and even if you're not into it, you don't want to be the person who's empty-handed come Tuesday, February 14.
This is when Amazon Prime becomes your best friend — er, true valentine? Free two-day shipping means that you can order now and still get your gifts on time. Ahead, we've picked 10 of our favorites that, if ordered today, are sure to arrive before you crack open a bottle of red on Tuesday night, whether you're celebrating with friends or a significant other.
If this article doesn't spur you to immediate action, don't worry. Through February 14, you can get fresh flowers with free, two-hour delivery via Amazon Prime Now. It's a more expected gift, for sure, but fresh blooms are always a good way to warm hearts and brighten dreary winter days.