Of all the holidays throughout the year, Valentine's Day might be the most unoriginal. And by that, we're referring to the gifts people give to symbolize their affection. Flowers and chocolate? How predictable.
Whether or not you choose to celebrate the Hallmark holiday is a matter of personal preference, but if you are, shopping for a present with some personal meaning would really elevate your game. Unfortunately, if the top-trending Valentine's Day gifts on Google are any indication, most couples are taking the traditional (i.e., boring) route.
Ahead, the 10 most searched-for V-Day gifts of 2017. While there are a few decent ideas, the majority of these are just not gonna cut it, if you ask us. If you want to really knock your partner's socks off this February 14, try thinking outside the box. You can start here.