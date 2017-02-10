Thanks to the Fifty Shades Darker press tour, we're about to see a whole lot more of Dakota Johnson in capital-F fashion mode. As the star of such a high-profile (and highly anticipated) film, every premiere requires an even more stellar gown than the previous one. Now, we don't exactly feel sorry for her and the fact that she just has to wear one dreamy designer dress after another, and another, and another. (Seriously, what a life.) But we have to say: Johnson and her stylist Kate Young are crushing it.
She's been out promoting the movie for just over a week, and Johnson has not only consistently delivered on surprising and thrilling designer choices (such as brand-new Saint Laurent, and indie-favorite Rosetta Getty), but actually continued to one-up her own looks. She kicked it off with red Gucci, followed it up with iridescent Sonia Rykiel, then wore Valentino couture fresh off the Paris runway — and those looks were donned just the first couple of days of the tour.
She still has many red carpets and appearances left on her Fifty Shades Darker itinerary, but we just want to take a moment to appreciate Johnson's wardrobe so far, because it's stopped us in our tracks with each and every photo opportunity. (Again, props to Young, who is also on a winning streak with her styling of Selena Gomez at New York Fashion Week.) So, feel free to fawn over some amazing designer gowns getting their moment in the spotlight thanks to the actress. We seriously can't wait to see more.