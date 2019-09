Thanks to the Fifty Shades Darker press tour, we're about to see a whole lot more of Dakota Johnson in capital-F fashion mode. As the star of such a high-profile (and highly anticipated) film, every premiere requires an even more stellar gown than the previous one. Now, we don't exactly feel sorry for her and the fact that she just has to wear one dreamy designer dress after another, and another, and another. (Seriously, what a life.) But we have to say: Johnson and her stylist Kate Young are crushing it.