She's been out promoting the movie for just over a week, and Johnson has not only consistently delivered on surprising and thrilling designer choices (such as brand-new Saint Laurent, and indie-favorite Rosetta Getty), but actually continued to one-up her own looks. She kicked it off with red Gucci, followed it up with iridescent Sonia Rykiel, then wore Valentino couture fresh off the Paris runway — and those looks were donned just the first couple of days of the tour.