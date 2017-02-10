Khloé Kardashian Is No Longer An Odom & She Celebrated With Cake

"She got a new passport without her old last name," Kim explained to fans on Snapchat. "It's her new last name." Actually, it's her new old last name, and the same name everyone has always used as far as the public is concerned. But still: YAY. Kardashian seemed happy to blow out the candles, though she couldn't resist letting a "bastard" loose. Is that directed at Lamar, or a flame that wouldn't extinguish? Or both?