Khloé Kardashian Is No Longer An Odom & She Celebrated With Cake

Lamar Odom's plans to get back together with Khloé Kardashian seem to have hit a roadblock. Sorry, Lamar, but when your ex gets a cake to celebrate not having your name anymore, it's time to move on. It's been a long time coming. The former couple separated in 2013, but their divorce wasn't finalized until December 2016. Apparently Kardashian has only just now been able to ditch her married name. To celebrate, her assistants surprised her with a giant cake modeled after her new, Odom-free driver's license. Quick question: How does one persuade the DMV to give them a "skinny bitch" designation? Kardashian's sister Kim was on hand to document it all.
"She got a new passport without her old last name," Kim explained to fans on Snapchat. "It's her new last name." Actually, it's her new old last name, and the same name everyone has always used as far as the public is concerned. But still: YAY. Kardashian seemed happy to blow out the candles, though she couldn't resist letting a "bastard" loose. Is that directed at Lamar, or a flame that wouldn't extinguish? Or both?
