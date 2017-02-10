Over the course of her father's presidential campaign and transition into the White House, Ivanka Trump has been at the center of many political conversations. Many of them have hinged on what issues she will and won't support.
For many years, the savvy businesswoman seemed like a strong female advocate. But her support of many of her father's positions has seemed incongruous with some of those values. While it is still unclear what role Ivanka Trump will wind up playing in the Trump administration over the next four years, one interesting point of contrast between her and the president can be observed by comparing their Twitter accounts. Specifically, who they follow on Twitter.
Unlike the 41 people that @realDonaldTrump follows, @IvankaTrump follows 852 people. And whereas her father follows mostly people who support him and his businesses, Ivanka follows many of his most outspoken critics. There is also far more diversity in the types of individuals she follows — women in fashion, film, media (both left and right-leaning), and TV, among other professions.
Of course, these follows are not indicative of what Ivanka Trump will do over the next four years. But if she really is reading and listening to voices with a range of political beliefs, that's a good thing. Click through to see some of her most surprising follows.