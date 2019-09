Will Ivanka Trump Be The Most Powerful Woman In Politics?

After an election where Donald Trump broke all the rules in his quest for the White House, Ivanka Trump seems to be following in her father’s footsteps. But don’t think of her as the First Daughter — or the First Lady, for that matter. She’s set to make a political play all on her own. Does anyone think that Ivanka uprooted her professional life in New York City to be content picking out china and centerpieces for dad’s state dinners? Oh no. Her brothers may have been bequeathed the family businesses, but Ivanka got a jewel that doesn’t begin to compare: Washington. Ivanka’s new job as White House advisor may be unpaid, due to federal nepotism laws, but it does compensate very well in power. She’s poised to be much more than a style influencer now. Ivanka Trump could change life as we know it for working women — particularly in terms of how they care for their families while climbing up the career ladder. Remember that #WomenWhoWork initiative she launched as a fashion designer? It translates perfectly into a savvy, millennial-friendly political slogan and signifies an issue set that blends perfectly with her past and present lives. As a businesswoman, she held herself out as an enviable symbol of female achievement, penning the New York Times best-selling book The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life; she has another book, on the same topic, due out in May, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. Meanwhile, her Instagram is a flawlessly-filtered curation of blissful work-life balance — she’s sold handbags, shoes, and jewelry on the dream of women having it all. As for what that means for more concrete policies going forward, though: Only time will tell. As a political surrogate, Ivanka not only placed an op-ed detailing her father’s paid leave policy in the Wall Street Journal last September, but has been making calls to Capitol Hill during the transition to pressure lawmakers to pass the plan. Barely closed on her new home, she’s already taking the reigns.