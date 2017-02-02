Who Are The 41 People Trump Follows On Twitter?

If you can learn a lot about someone by looking at what's on their iPhone homescreen, you can learn even more about them by seeing who they follow on Twitter. The best part about the latter is that if you have a public account, that list is open for all to see.
Of the 41 accounts that Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump, not @POTUS) follows on Twitter, eight of those accounts are his businesses, seven are family relations, three are presidential appointees, and one is his official campaign account, @TeamTrump. He follows only three news accounts: Fox Nation, Fox & Friends, and the Drudge Report, which describes itself as a "news aggregation website."
The remaining 19 accounts are a mix of individuals, primarily Fox News reporters and correspondents, and Apprentice relations. Overall, there is a lack of diversity in views and backgrounds.
Although there are a few surprises in the mix, most of the people that Trump follows actively support him on and offline.
Ahead we've broken down the 19 individuals that don't fall into Trump's family, the Trump organization, or his work within the White House. Click through to see who made the cut.