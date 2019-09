No, Donald Trump didn't invent time travel; he just appointed the whitest and male-est cabinet since Reagan. We're not actually stuck in the '80s; it just feels like we're stuck the '80s. ( Trump's relationship with Russia , on the other hand, is pure 2017.) Since the inauguration, major brands and major dictionaries alike have been brilliantly trolling Trump and his antiquated ways. Last week, they were joined by the Swedish government, when Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin posted a photo of herself and seven other female officials signing a law to fight climate change. (The photo was a direct parallel to an earlier one of Trump, surrounded by men , signing legislature against reproductive rights. Eye roll.) Today, the latest and perhaps greatest of Trump-trolling comes from former chief official White House photographer Pete Souza. And it is making us smile, cry, and cringe all at the same time.