President Trump has been in office for only two weeks and people have found what feels like a million ways to troll him . But a group of Swedish female politicians took the game to the next level — and we're here for it. On Friday, Isabella Lövin — Swedish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate — posted a photo on her Facebook account that showed her signing a law on the topic of climate change. (An issue that Trump has called a "hoax" repeatedly over the years.) The new law requires the government to help reduce greenhouse emissions, which is pretty cool. But the best part about Lövin's post? It shows her surrounded only by women.