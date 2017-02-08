Record-setting supermodel Gisele Bündchen and record-setting quarterback Tom Brady are the world's golden couple. Not only do they support each other all the time — Brady and Bündchen are unofficially the prom king and queen at the Met Ball every year, and Bündchen was basically the most supportive wife ever after the Patriot's Super Bowl victory this year — they're also not shy about celebrating one another. Brady even sent his wife the sweetest supportive message when she announced that she'd be retiring from the runway.
Basically, these two are #RelationshipGoals incarnate. And fortunately for us, they've shared some tips on how they manage to find that magic with one another and how they keep it going.
"The quality of your life depends on the quality of your relationships," is one gem the supermodel credits to her father. Bündchen has also said the support system and love that she shares with Brady are the most important things in her life.
As for Brady, he has said that the two "have been through a lot of ups and downs together and it's great to have, kind of that rock you can always lean on. There's no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa." Brady has also mentioned that he's the luckiest man in the world to have a wife like Bündchen and his happy, healthy kids. It doesn't get much sweeter than that.
