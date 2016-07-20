Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Happy Birthday, Reminds Us Their Love Is True

It looks like Tom Brady is as in love with wife Gisele Bündchen as ever. On the ex-supermodel's 36th birthday, her adoring hubby shared a sweet happy birthday wish on Facebook. The photo shows the mom riding a horse on the beach with their daughter, Vivian Lake.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," the NFL star captioned the pic. "May this year be your best and brightest and most fulfilling. We love you!"
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," the NFL star captioned the pic. "May this year be your best and brightest and most fulfilling. We love you!"
Brady and Bündchen also have a 6-year-old son, Benjamin Rein. Gisele also helps parent Brady's son from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, John Edward Thomas Moynahan. Happy birthday, Gisele!
Advertisement