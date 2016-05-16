If you were picked on during your childhood or adolescence, you are far from alone. Even supermodels, it turns out, can't please everyone with their looks. Gisele Bündchen herself just admitted that she suffered from some pretty nasty bullying.
“Even before I got into the business, I was used to being bullied because I was always tall and skinny and stuck out,” she told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday. “I got really red all the time from playing volleyball, red like a pepper. So I thought bullying was just the way life is.”
Earlier in her modeling career, she was shot with hair streaming all over her face for a Missoni campaign because photographer Mario Testino "was worried about her nose,” Angela Missoni, creative director of the fashion brand, told The Times. Bündchen has spoken about criticism of her nose before, saying that she chose to instead focus on her personality and work ethic. Clearly, that paid off.
So, if you have been criticized for your appearance, the richest model in the world is right there with you — and setting a great example for how to rise above it.
