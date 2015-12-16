He may be a tough guy on the field, but when it comes to wife Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady is a total softie. Just look at this sweet photo he shared of the supermodel putting the finishing touches on the family Christmas tree.
"I guess mission wasn’t fully accomplished," he captioned the photo. "NOW we are ready for Christmas! Thanks to the love of my life Gisele."
I guess mission wasn’t fully accomplished… NOW we are ready for Christmas! Thanks to the love of my life GiselePosted by Tom Brady on Monday, December 14, 2015
Not only is she gorgeous, she does the heavy lifting, too! Can we get her to come over to change our lightbulbs?
Not to be outdone, Bündchen posted her own shout-out to her quarterback hubby. Here she is basking in the glow of her tree while watching the Patriots vs. Texans game on Sunday. Note the Pats leggings.
Is it any wonder the Pats won 27-6? Is it any wonder we're a little jealous of these lovebirds?
