Gisele's Birthday Message For Tom Brady Is SO Sweet

Today is Tom Brady's 39th birthday, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, shared a heartfelt message for the NFL star on Instagram.
The couple are apparently spending the day apart, but that doesn't mean they aren't celebrating together. Bündchen shared a photo of she and her husband sharing a kiss on what looks like a beach, complete with a sunset. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday my love! We miss you and wish we could be with you today. Sending you all our love. May this year bring you so much joy and fulfillment. We love you!!," along with several emoji.
The supermodel and New England Patriots quarterback have been married since 2009, and it's clear from Bündchen's post that they're still as romantic as ever.
Bündchen, along with the couple's children, is in Rio ahead of the Olympics, People reports. The supermodel, who is a native Brazilian, will participate in the Olympics' opening ceremony. Meanwhile, Brady is apparently at a training camp. It's nice to see that no matter how many miles separate them, this couple is still feeling the love.
Happy Birthday my love! We miss you and wish we could be with you today. Sending you all our love. May this year bring you so much joy and fulfillment. We love you!! ❤🎂✨😘 Feliz aniversário meu amor! Nós estamos com saudades e queríamos estar com você hoje. Receba todo nosso amor. Que esse ano lhe traga muitas alegrias e realizações. Nós te amamos!
