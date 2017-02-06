Gisele’s Reaction To The Patriots’ Super Bowl Win Is Everything

If you changed the channel after Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance, you missed out on something truly epic. Sure, there was a nail-biting football game happening, but the real reason we're freaking out? We just saw Gisele Bündchen lose her mind. For good reason, too, her husband, Tom Brady, was down there on the field winning his record-setting fifth Super Bowl. After Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, an eagle-eyed fan captured Bündchen's reaction in the stands. Let's just say the Victoria's Secret Angel wears her emotions on her sleeve. She was elated. She was snapping. She was taking selfies. That million-dollar smile? It went from ear-to-ear. That hair-flipping? Epic.