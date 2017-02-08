Sarah Hyland May Have The Best KimYe Encounter…Ever

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honor of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness: a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by, and the ones that keep them coming back for more. Sarah Hyland is more than a triple threat. Actually, being an actress, dancer, singer, and now creative director of Candie's, the Modern Family star is more like a quadruple threat (and counting). And it helps that she's pretty hilarious IRL, too. But with all of that talent comes a good dose of fame, and sometimes, you find yourself seated in between Tyra Banks and Kelly Osbourne at a fashion show. Because, you know, a day in the life — right? After catching up with Hyland on her new role at Candie's — a gig that she takes very seriously, mind you, even down to the color of every button — we couldn't help but ask her about the craziest memory she has from Fashion Week. While, admittedly, she doesn't attend every season because of her unpredictable filming schedule, we consider her NYFW tale to be the catwalk-adjacent equivalent of getting struck by lightning (er, a paparazzo) and living to tell the tale. It's pretty wild. "So, I don't usually get to go to NYFW because we're always in the middle of filming Modern Family. But about four or five years ago, I was at the Marchesa show, and I was seated in between Kelly Osbourne and Tyra Banks. I actually co-designed a dress with Georgina Chapman that season, so I was really excited. "But it was also at the time KimYe started dating. So, I'm sitting there with my back toward where people walk in. And, all of a sudden, I hear this commotion behind me, and I realize it was Kanye and Kim walking in. As the photographers were walking backwards to shoot her, one of them knocked me over. "And, as I fall out of my seat, Tyra — without skipping a beat — holds one arm out and catches me. So I'm sitting there in the arms of Tyra Banks, who I love because ANTM was, like, everything to me, and I'm looking up at her, and she was just like, "I gotchu, girl." And I was just like, 'Wow. I can't believe Tyra Banks just saved me from falling.' And then I had to sit through about 20 minutes of flashing lights while Kim and Kanye were being photographed. So, yeah, it was kind of insane."
