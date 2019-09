You Don’t Know Good Hair Until You’ve Seen Jillian Hervey

When it comes to performing on stage, you'll often see musicians with pulled-back ponytails or braids to keep it off their faces — but not Jillian Hervey. The lead singer of music group Lion Babe and daughter of Vanessa Williams is all about showing off her voluminous hair. In fact, it's rare to see her without her signature, larger-than-life style. But Hervery wasn't always comfortable with her natural texture . Now, as one of the new faces of Pantene's reformulated shampoo collection (and new single " Rockets " on the dock as of this week), she's opening on how she finally learned to love the hair she has, some of the biggest beauty mistakes she made along the way, and the products she swears by to this day.So much. You know, 10 years ago my hair was just my natural brown; I was wearing it straight, and I was wearing extensions or weaves. I just didnt know what to do with it. I think as soon as I made the choice to embrace my own texture , it all started to transform and then I felt more open to playing with color, texture, length — just everything. I am always changing. But I also think [back to] the college years, in New York City, downtown, walking out on the street, seeing everyone do their thing, I just thought, I want to do my thing. So here’s my thing.I went natural at 20-years-old.I think it was about having a lack of representation around me. I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood, and that wasn’t a bad thing. But it was me going to sleepovers to see my friends and they all wanted to come play with my hair and make it look like the Statue of Liberty or something. Its funny, but then you’re kind of thinking, This doesn’t feel right. I dont understand it. I think now people are so much more candid about those experiences, which is great. It was trial and error. It was just being a young girl and fitting in with all your friends; I wanted to be able to go swimming or put it in a ponytail and call it a day.