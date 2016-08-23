The hair mask is, easily, one of the most polarizing beauty products around. On one side, you have loyal fans who spend Sunday nights masking. And on the other? Everyone else, who can't be bothered to do much more than shampoo and condition.



If you find yourself in the latter camp, you should know that using hair treatments is, indeed, a powerful and effective way to boost your hair health — and modern advances mean there's a formula for everyone. Of course, with great power comes great responsibility. If you use them too often or leave them on for too long, you could actually wind up doing damage to your strands. (As they say, too much of a good thing...)



So, how do you know exactly which masks to use and how to use them? We chatted with Garrett Markenson, hairstylist and creator of the product line Reverie, about how to navigate the sometimes tricky world of intensive hair treatments and masks. With his tips and tricks, you'll be well on your way to switching teams for good — and you might just end up with better hair in the process.