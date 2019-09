Not everyone is Tomi Lahren-level thrilled by Donald Trump's presidency. In fact, it's making some people pretty damn stressed out. Lena Dunham is one such person. The Girls creator is so disturbed by the new POTUS' decisions — which include his recent immigration ban and pick for Education Secretary — that it's apparently affecting her eating habits. The actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that her "soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness" following the election is causing her loss of appetite. Now, she has shared exactly what this so-called "Trump diet" entails, and it's...well, a bummer. Stress and weight loss can sometimes go hand-in-hand, and it's sad that Dunham feels so unhappy that it's causing her to involuntarily alter how she eats. In an effort to seemingly add a little bit of humor to her "hopelessness," she shared how she's been eating while on the "Trump diet."