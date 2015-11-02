A Simple Habit That Will Change The Way You Eat

2 p.m.WorkAloneRoasted chicken thigh with vegetables. Side of roasted potatoes.Content, tired, stressed.Felt good. Was satisfying. Didn't quite finish, so put leftovers in fridge for later if hungry again.Not only is there zero Potato Panic in my notes, but there's no panic, period. According to my "feelings" list, I was still tired and stressed (issues unto themselves, I realize, but honestly — who isn't?). But when it comes to my food, I'm pretty much stress-free, at least in this moment. I didn't even bother with full sentences, let alone the starch soliloquies I wrote during the first week.Just food journaling alone won't cure your food anxieties any more than just talking about your problems will make them go away. But if you want to solve a problem, you have to be able to see it. This kind of record gets your unconscious behavior out onto the page where you can see it — and understand it, and, if need be, get someone to help you figure it out.It also takes your inner critic and turns it into an explorer. That's not an easy change to make on your own. If you have the ability to say, "Oh, I'm just going to stop criticizing myself and, while I'm at it, have an entirely neutral relationship with food," and actually do it, then great. (Can you email me? Are you a wizard?) But most of us need help to get there.I now keep up with my food journal regularly (if not perfectly — I am "tired" and "stressed," after all). It's helped me reconnect with my healthy eating habits in a natural way. It's kept me in touch with my physical response to food and has gently guided me back toward all those old, unhelpful issues I still have left over from my dieting days. Because they're there. That diet-addled maniac shrieking over potatoes is still hanging out in my head, somewhere. Maybe she always will be, on some level. All I know for sure is that if I leave her to her own devices, she'll run around like a crazy person, and I'll never be comfortable with a plate of potatoes again. The only alternative is to sit down and face her — let her vent her worries as I tap them out into my phone. Then, I can see them for what they are: old nonsense I no longer need, as useful as chewing on an orange peel.Then, I put away my phone and get on with my day.