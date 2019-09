A Simple Habit That Will Change The Way You Eat

As I wrote a few weeks back, I'm in the midst of my own "fresh start." Having spent the past year and a half occupied with writing my book, a lot of those healthy, new, internal habits got shaken loose by the stress (and time-suckage) of maintaining two full-time jobs at once (plus, like, my life). So, when I finally got back some bandwidth to devote to my fitness and eating practices, the food journal was one of the first things I reached for.This time around, I decided to simplify things even further and download an app that would suit my purposes. I wound up using the Rise Up + Recover app (not because anyone pitched or paid me to do so, FYI; it was simply the first app I found that suited my needs). The app is full of tools and resources, but all I use is the Log Meal feature, which has designated fields where I enter what I eat, when/where I eat it, and whom I'm eating with. It also has a seemingly endless list of feelings I can check off to gauge my emotional state — and a big, blank "notes" section where I can detail all those key observations about the meal. Here's an example of a meal I journaled during my first week with the app:7:40 p.m.RestaurantFriendsGrilled salmon with mashed potatoes. Side salad.Tired, happy, stressed.Worried over the mashed potatoes a little bit, thinking I should maybe ask for a different side that wasn't a starch. I ordered the side salad because I was worried about not getting enough greens in today, and also because it made me feel better about the potatoes. I reminded myself I have permission to eat potatoes, but I still didn't want to finish them. Then, I finished the potatoes really fast. Am I still weird about potatoes?The answer was, uh, yes, I'm obviously still a little weird about potatoes. Consciously, I may recognize that they're a totally acceptable, normal food to eat, but somewhere in my mind, there's a diet-addled maniac who sees potatoes as the bad guy. Good to know.This entire entire entry took about three minutes to thumb-type out on the subway ride home from dinner. Thanks to the journal, I now had super-helpful intel on my relationship to food, and I could use that the next time I encountered potatoes. It gave me the opportunity to remind myself of important intuitive eating axioms, like Permission To Eat. Furthermore, it gave me the boost of knowing I was actively reinforcing the healthy mentality I wanted to cultivate.I won't say it was effortless — or as simple as drinking a glass of water before a meal. Doing this food journal meant creating a new habit, and that requires a modicum of energy. But it's a modicum worth spending. I didn't do it perfectly; sometimes I didn't remember to track my meals until hours later, or even the next day. But this was a promise I made myself, and so I did my best to keep it up as consistently as possible. And lo and behold: It was worth it.I'll spare you the weeks of food-based navel-gazing entries that followed and instead cut to one revealing meal the following month: