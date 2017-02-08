Not everyone is thrilled by Donald Trump's presidency. In fact, it's making some people pretty damn stressed out. Lena Dunham is one such person. The Girls creator is so disturbed by the new POTUS' decisions — which include his recent immigration ban and pick for Education Secretary — that it's apparently affecting her eating habits. The actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that her "soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness" following the election is causing her loss of appetite. Now, she has shared exactly what this so-called "Trump diet" entails, and it's...well, a bummer. Stress and weight loss can sometimes go hand-in-hand, and it's sad that Dunham feels so unhappy that it's causing her to involuntarily alter how she eats. In an effort to seemingly add a little bit of humour to her "hopelessness," she shared how she's been eating while on the "Trump diet."
Advertisement
Obviously, this isn't Dunham's "real diet" — nor is it a food plan anyone should aspire to. If anything, it's a reminder that the actress needs to reevaluate how she's eating during this clearly stressful time in her life. Though this post seems to be poking some lighthearted fun at her recent weight loss, tracking food in a journal can be one way to note how what you eat (and how much) connects to your emotions. Not that Dunham needs any help evaluating her feelings in this case: Fortunately, she knows the source of her stress, which hopefully means she'll get a handle on a healthier food plan soon.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please contact the UK's eating disorder charity - B-Eat.co.uk
Advertisement