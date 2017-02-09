Marc Jacobs Wants You To Call On Your Cell Phone

Marc Jacobs is giving us the ultimate #TBT, all the way back to the '80s, with his latest campaign, 1-844-LUV-MARC. It's one-part Dream Phone, one-part "Hotline Bling," and all parts nostalgia. Chloe Wise (the artist who brought us bread bags) and budding actress Paige Elkington star in this retro fantasy (alongside up-and-coming influencers like Lexie Smith, and May Hong, who are both probably already staples on your Instagram feed), complete with Working Girl hair and some thickly applied rouge. In the hilariously uncomfortable clip below, that is slightly reminiscent of a skit you'd see on Inside Amy Schumer (or maybe in her upcoming Netflix special?), the duo will manage to charm you (alongside six other seductresses — the full roster of videos can be seen on the official Marc Jacobs Instagram) into phoning their landline for a special and exclusive treat.
From now through February 15, you can call 1-844-LUV-MARC "for a good time" — a.k.a. a special little treat yo'self discount. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, we couldn't think of a better time for a dose of self-love. Now about what we'll be gifting ourselves...
Advertisement