Nick Viall, this season's Bachelor who had an emotional episode on Monday, appeared on Live! With Kelly this morning to talk about his difficult dating decisions and finding love in the public eye. Luckily, Viall's tough decision is our entertainment, and Kelly Ripa is riveted — but she does have some reservations. "I was reading some of this stuff, the facts about the selection of girls you had to choose from," she told Viall, according to Entertainment Tonight. "So, one girl is 25 years old and still has a nanny. You need to run away, you need to run, OK? Another girl showed up in a shark/dolphin costume. I don't know how that is possible, but again, you have to run. One girl slapped you, one girl wanted to choke you." His list of suiters is, shall we say, eclectic, but Viall is a character himself. Need we remind everyone of the time he made out with someone after they threw up? "I was trying to make her feel better," he explained to Ripa, but she's not having it. "You have to try to find love outside of TV," she told him. "We used to meet like at the club or at work." As someone who has appeared multiple times on the franchise, we don't see any IRL meet-cutes happening for Viall any time soon. That being said, his on-screen love is looking just as uncertain. "I'm not so confident either anymore," Viall said after Ripa asked about getting back onto the field. "I guess we'll see. I will try and pick my head back up and do better."
Advertisement