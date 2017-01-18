How Nick Viall Could Be The Most Popular Bachelor Ever

Nick Viall is a Bachelor rarity. He didn't find love the first, second, or even third time he appeared in the franchise. And now, like bad penny, he's shown up to take his fourth crack. But he must have been doing something right, as Us Weekly reports that he could be the most popular Bachelor ever. According to Us Weekly, the show got twice as many applicants as normal. That included a hefty spike in applications after Viall was announced as the Bachelor. We guess he was the right choice over Chase after all. The show insider that spoke to Us also said that the applicants were more unique than in years past. Maybe it's his open attitude about sex. The last-minute switch could also explain why Liz Sandoz found herself on the show when Nick was clearly not into her inclusion. The most likely scenario is that she was cast, the switch was announced, then she was kept around for the sheer drama. Of course, Nick sent her packing as soon as he humanly could. In this writer's opinion, he was justified because she didn't have a good answer for why she would be interested in him after refusing to give him her number. That's probably also because she wanted to be on Chase's season. Whatever the case, it's resulted in some seriously amazing television. And, we must say, any application process that puts Corinne Olympios in our lives is a massive success.
