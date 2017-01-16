Being that this is not Nick Viall's first Bachelor rodeo, fans of the show are well aware of his sexual history. Mainly because he's been very open about talking about it. It was Viall, after all, who revealed that he had sex with Andi Dorfman in the Fantasy Suite during season 10 of the Bachelorette. In an interview with Glamour, Viall said he's "someone who thinks sex is a positive thing," but he also thinks "people should be respectful of other people’s opinions on it." Unlike most seasons of the Bachelor, Viall's season has been heavy on the sex talk. Corinne Olympios, who has quickly become this season's villain, has been slut-shamed for kissing Viall on the first night and posing topless for a photoshoot. Elizabeth Sandoz has revealed she has had sex with Viall before, while on the first night one of the contestants rode in on a camel and told him "we both like a good hump." "I’m glad overall that sex is talked about on a show that is about love and finding someone," Viall said. "Sex is a part of that. I’m glad that it is talked about even at the expense of my personal life." The fact that Viall has not been shy about his own sexual exploits on the show has led at least one contestant to question his intentions. After Corinne was given a rose, Raven Gates said, "If Nick likes someone who is leading with their sexuality, then no wonder this is the fourth time for him.” It's something that Viall admitted hurt his feelings, telling Glamour he doesn't think being on the show for a fourth time means he's failed. Instead, he thinks this time he's going to show people the kind of person he really is. "Am I a sexual person?" he said. "Sure," but sex isn't the only thing he's interested in. "I think people will find that I do like a good conversation. I do enjoy an intellectual woman," he explained. "Let’s be honest, there are a lot of beautiful, sexy women I sent home night one that I wasn’t able to connect with." Let's also be honest, that statement may not win Viall any fans. Nonetheless, Viall says he's "always been a good communicator" and wishes the show would show more talk, less action. "It’s always about the making out," he said. "You wish they could show more of the conversations." Sure Nick, that's what the viewers really want.
