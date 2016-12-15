New Bachelor Nick Viall On Sex Before The Fantasy Suite

Earlier this year, Nick Viall passed some pretty harsh judgement on former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman for sleeping with both Viall and fellow finalist Josh Murray in the fantasy suite. His criticism was especially hypocritical, given that he slept with Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe during her season (before the fantasy suite dates). In an interview after Viall was cast as the star of The Bachelor season 21, he admitted that he regretted the slut-shaming that Dorfman experienced as a result of his comments. So it makes us wonder: How will Viall handle his intimate relations with the 30 new women lined up to date him now that he's in the hot seat?
Entertainment Tonight put the question to the 36-year-old back in September: Will Viall sleep with any of the women prior to the fantasy-suite date nights?
"Probably not," he said. "I think I’m going to use that time to, you know, really get to know the women.”
Time will tell, Nick. Either way, Viall — who also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise this summer — promises he and his many, many dates will "still make it steamy." No matter how the season pans out, if Viall's learned anything from all his experience with the Bachelor franchise, it's that the one holding all the roses should be prepared for some less-than-fabulous feedback on his dating decisions, from contestants and viewers alike.
