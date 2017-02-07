3 Things We Love About This Photo Of Nick Viall

Somewhere between reading recaps of The Bachelor and stepping into an internet black hole, we stumbled on this gem of a Nick Viall throwback photo.
Prepping for tonight's episode of #TheBachelor like @viallnicholas28 pic.twitter.com/C5Tax3PRC5— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) February 7, 2017
Let's talk about what's going on here, and how much there is to love. 1. The Chokers
As if we needed one more reason to be nostalgic for one of the greatest style statements to come out of the '90s. 2. The Uniform
Seeing Viall and his cohort running in short shorts reminds of everything we hated about school-imposed uniforms. It's just another reason why we're happy to be adults. 3. This Justin Timberlake Look-alike Is One For The Ages
Seriously, if you squint Viall's competitor looks a lot like a young Justin Timberlake. At the very least, he looks like he may have indeed been in a boy band. I blame the hair. After Viall's "strikingly vulnerable moment" last night, we're more curious than ever to learn about the man pre-Bachelor fame. Simpler times.
As if we needed one more reason to be nostalgic for one of the greatest style statements to come out of the '90s. 2. The Uniform
Seeing Viall and his cohort running in short shorts reminds of everything we hated about school-imposed uniforms. It's just another reason why we're happy to be adults. 3. This Justin Timberlake Look-alike Is One For The Ages
Seriously, if you squint Viall's competitor looks a lot like a young Justin Timberlake. At the very least, he looks like he may have indeed been in a boy band. I blame the hair. After Viall's "strikingly vulnerable moment" last night, we're more curious than ever to learn about the man pre-Bachelor fame. Simpler times.
Advertisement