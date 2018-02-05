The Best V-Day Gift For Your Boo, Based On Their Sign

It's safe to say that exchanging Valentine's Day gifts comes with quite a bit of pressure. Sure, you could turn to romantic standbys, like flowers, candy, or anything heart-shaped, but you want to make sure your present shows just how much you care, too. Believe it or not, taking cues from your boo's astrological sign can result in a seriously meaningful gift.
Of course, not everyone who belongs to the same sign will have the exact same likes and dislikes. That said, there are a few key characteristics that set each sign apart. You might be just as likely to date a Libra as an Aquarius, but it's safe to say that they probably have very different tastes in gifts.
There are all kinds of ways to shop for your boo, and it definitely depends on how serious your relationship is by the time V-Day rolls around. But, if you're at a total loss for what to give them, why not look to the stars? They just might have the gift-giving inspiration you've been looking for.
Click through for some cosmically ordained gift ideas.