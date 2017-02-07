9-Year-Old Dakota Johnson Was Super Cute On Her First Red Carpet

The expressive face that makes Dakota Johnson's acting so compelling has been on her since she was a kid. Just look at how similar this nine-year-old at the 1999 Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace premiere looks to Anastasia Steele. Johnson was at the event with her mom Melanie Griffith. Her father, Miami Vice's Don Johnson, also brought her along to the red carpet during her childhood. She may have grown since, but the mischievous grin on her face has stayed exactly the same. Her fashion choices haven't changed much either, Hello Giggles points out. She also wore a velvet dress on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently.
At last week's Fifty Shades Darker premiere, she sported a light pink spaghetti strap gown. As you might expect, it reflects a different style than nine-year-old Johnson's outfit. But you have to wonder if that's always been her favorite color.
