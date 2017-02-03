Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Have Perfect Valentine’s Day Plans

The first Fifty Shades of Grey film premiered two years ago just in time for Valentine's Day. This year, Christian Grey and Co. are headed back to theaters to give us all a little bit of steam and plenty of sex. At the film's L.A. premiere, E! News asked leads Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson about their plans for Valentine's Day. and they had decidedly different activities on the books. "I think it's weird we have one day out of the year that you show your loved one you love them," Dornan told E! News. We guess that means that he won't be taking in 50 Shades Darker with his wife, Amelia Warner. He mentioned that he wanted to do things a little more low-key this year, so a movie featuring guns, helicopters, and, oh yeah, Dornan bedding another woman might not be the best way to spend Valentine's. Dornan added that the sweetest thing he'd ever done for Warner was propose to her, saying, "It doesn't get bigger than that!"
As for Johnson, she's bringing new meaning to the term "low-key." When asked what she'd be doing to celebrate February 14, she simply said, "I'm going to be asleep." It looks like both Dornan and Johnson save all the kink and sizzle for the set, because while the rest of the world is sending heart emoji and scrambling to get that last-minute reservation, they'll be snoozing and relaxing. Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters February 10, so you've got plenty of time to prep.
