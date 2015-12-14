Melanie Griffith isn't afraid to put it all out there. The actress shared a selfie over the weekend with a pointed caption aimed at anyone who felt the need to naysay about her looks.
"Here ya go," she captioned the pic. "Unfiltered. I'm 58. And I'm in Hawaii Five O playing Scott Caan's Mom. Go ahead... Say some more mean things. Merry Christmas."
This Instagram photo came on the tail of another that Griffith shared from Honolulu, Hawaii last week. In it, she's stretching bare legs out toward the sandy beach. Apparently, the pic garnered attention from haters who tried to body shame the star.
But no one is breaking Melanie Griffith's spirit, if Saturday's selfie is any indication. Not to mention: The Crazy in Alabama actress — who recently divorced from longtime partner Antonio Banderas, looks terrific — not just for her age, but for any age.
OPENER IMAGE: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
