Despite the earth-shattering event that was the Super Bowl last night, it seems life goes on. The world keeps spinning, and the Duggars continue to bear children. This morning at 4:26 a.m., Jessa Duggar, who appears 19 Kids & Counting spin-off Counting On, welcomed a baby boy with her husband Ben Seewald. "We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son" the couple told People. "We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!" The married couple of two years did not share the baby's name. The pair has one son already, Sturgeon Elliot Seewald, who is almost 2. The Seewalds welcomed Sturgeon back in 2015. In August of 2016, the couple announced that they were expecting their second. And it seems this famous family is all on the same page — Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar's sister, is also expecting a baby boy. (The child, Jill Duggar's second, is due in July.) This won't be the last addition to the now family of four — although it may be the last birth. In the past, the Seewalds expressed interest in adoption. "Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into," Jessa Seewald said at the time. But for now, the family's just at a foursome. I believe congratulations are in order!
