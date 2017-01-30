Jill Duggar Just Revealed The Sex Of Her New Baby

Jill Duggar, one of the original 19 children in the TLC show 19 Kids & Counting, just announced the sex of her second child. As People reports, she and her husband, who have been married since 2014, will soon have a baby boy. The new child will be joining Israel, also a boy, who was born in 2015. Back in December, the 25-year-old announced that she and husband Derick Dillard were expecting another child. "We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face-to-face," the couple said at the time. The new baby is set to arrive in July. Duggar is the focus of the 19 Kids & Counting spin-off Counting On, which follows the elder siblings of the Duggar clan. Her younger sister, Jessa, 24, is also expecting a second child — this one is due in February. Meanwhile, in the generation above, the original Duggar couple, Michelle and Jim Bob, welcomed their 20th child. It's inspiring, in a way. Despite whatever may be going on in the world, and despite the personal turmoil this family has endured, they just keep reproducing. And counting. And counting on each other. (Life goes on, you know?)
